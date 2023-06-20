Sallie Mae Conner Allen, formerly of Hollister, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Sallie was born on January 19, 1929.
She is survived by daughters Denise Siegel (Martin), Kathleen Coleman (Keith) and Barbara Neary.
Arrangements under the direction of Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.
