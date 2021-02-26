A visitation will be held for Kirby Lee and Shirley Louis Hedrick. on Feb. 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo. Memorial services will be held Feb. 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in New Testament Christian Church, Reeds Spring, Mo., with Brother Tony Wilson and Brother Samuel Brister officiating.
Kirby Lee Hedrick, 82, of Galena, Mo., died Feb. 22, 2021.
Kirby was born on Oct. 8, 1938 in Reeds Spring, Mo., the son of Frederick Samuel and Mary Jane (Hopper) Hedrick.
Shirley Louise Hedrick, 79 of Galena, Mo., died Feb. 22, 2021. Shirley was born on Oct. 16, 1941 in Branson, Mo., the daughter of Clifford Bedford and Winnie Marie (Holt) Henslee.
Kirby was preceded in death by his parents; and seven sisters.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
Their survivors include one son, two daughters, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, Kirby’s two brothers and two sisters, and Shirley’s one brother and two sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
