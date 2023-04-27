Wanda Lee Stephens, 95, of Galena, MO passed away on April 25, 2023.
Wanda was born on February 18, 1928 in Galena, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Fannie Hemphill; daughter, Janice Sue Sparks; one brother, Dewey Hemphill; and two sisters, Betty Carr and Barbara Carr.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Herman Stephens of Galena, MO; two brothers, Andrew Hemphill of Ozark, MO and Ronald Hemphill of Camas, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in Galena Community Church, Galena, MO with Doug Minton officiating. Burial will be in the Galena Cemetery, Galena, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
