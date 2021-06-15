A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. June 16, 2021, for Curtis “Poppy” Brenner, 66, of Lampe, Mo., at Woodland Hills Family Church, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Ted Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City, Mo. The funeral may be viewed via livestream at https://vimeo.com/event/529167/294722c9e0.
He died on June 10, 2021. Curtis was born on Sept. 12, 1954, in Isabel, South Dakota, the son of Ruben and Marylou (Geiser) Brenner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marylou Brenner, and a sister, Linda Tranisi.
He is survived by his wife, Helane Brenner, his sons, Matthew Brenner and Tim (Eliza) Brenner, stepchildren, Jennifer Hardy, Michelle (Darren) Henley, David (Sonia) Van Der Steen, and Steven Van Der Steen, his dad, Ruben Brenner, a sister, Dianne (Doug) McCully, a sister-in-law, Harriet Scherer.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.