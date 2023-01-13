Harold Dean Thornton, 86, of Branson MO passed away on January 9, 2023 in Hollister, MO.
Thornton was born February 2, 1936 in Protem, MO, one of two sons born to Rex and Glessie (Brown) Thornton. Harold graduated from Branson High School. He joined the United States Navy and served one tour of duty. He married Rose Ash on September 18, 1971 in Baldwin, KS. They had celebrated fifty-one years together this past fall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harold is survived by his loving wife Rose of the home; two sons Kenny Thornton (Lindsey) of Powersite, MO and Brian Thornton (Hope) of San Diego, CA; daughter Michelle Doyle (Richard) of Branson, MO; brother Bill Thornton (Gail) of Ellijay, GA and seven grandchildren.
A visitation was held on Thursday Jan. 12, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO. Funeral service was held on Jan. 13, 2023 in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, with Pastor Bobby Fausett officiating. He was honored with full military rites by the United States Navy and Branson Veterans of America Chapter 913.
Arrangements under the directions of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
