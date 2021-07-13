A Catholic mass for Anastacia Feliciano Gresser, 77, is scheduled for 5:30 pm on July 14 at Our Lady of the Lake Church (203 Vaughn Dr., Branson) followed by memorial service/visitation from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Kissee-Scholfield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo.
She died on July 5, 2021. She is survived by her only son Manny, sisters Teresita and Patrocinia, and brother Felino.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
