No services have been planned at this time for Rosa Jane (Silva) Jones, 62, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on Aug. 1, 2021. Rosa was born Nov. 6, 1958, in Patterson, New Jersey, the daughter of Thomas and Carmen Silva.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father.
She is survived by her daughters, Julia Urata of El Cajon, Calif., and Jasmine Jones of Springfield, Mo., and brothers: Juan Silva of Atlanta, Ga., Luis Silva and Tommy Silva of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
