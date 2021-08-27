A celebration of life for, Nathan Charles “Nate” Godley 73, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be Aug. 28, 2021 at 5p.m at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died on Aug.17, 2021.Nathan was born on Dec.15, 1947., in El Hombre, Calif., He was the son of Edwin & Hazel Lane (Keithley) Godley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Hazel Godley.
He is survived by his wife, Christle Godley of Rockaway Beach, children, Nathan Godley of Branson Mo., Christa Godley of Rockaway Beach, Mo., and Josh Stolle of Rockaway Beach, Mo., his brother, Buck (Donna) Godley of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
