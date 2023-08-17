Kathryn Jo Braden of Bradleyville, MO passed away on August 14, 2023.
Kathryn was born Oct. 31, 1938.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Braden; and children: Sherry Yeary, Kim Gideon, and Chuck Braden.
Visitation will be Saturday evening, August 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel, Forsyth. Services will be held on Sunday, August 20, at 2 p.m. in the White River Association building in Taneyville. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory.
