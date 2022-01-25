Gordon Wallace “Wally” Ward, 72, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Jan. 20, 2022.Wally was born on Sept. 29, 1949 in Marshall, Mo., to Seth Ward and Norma (Bryan) Ward.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Michael Frank.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ward, and his children, Richard Hueston (fiancée Peggy Minifie) of Yerington, Nev., and Diana Lyn Fariole of Kansas City, Mo.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
