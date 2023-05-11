Sondra Lea Simmons, 74 of Cedar Creek, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Sondra was born on March 29, 1949 in Springfield, MO to Leonard and Vivian Rapp.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Loveland Scott of Derby, KS; brother, Bob Rapp of Springfield, MO; sisters, Cheryl Grove of Warsaw, MO and Rhonda McKinney of Springfield along with four grandchildren, Nolan Scott, Darian Scott, Daytona Shay and Danika Bree all of Derby, KS; nephews, Kyle McKinney and Caleb McKinney; nieces Rachelle McKinney and Holley Pering and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Scott of Derby.
A celebration of Sondra’s life will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. in the pavilion at Fassnight Park, 1301 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
