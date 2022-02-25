Tylea Gay Harris, 72, a Missouri resident for the past 20 plus years, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri.
Services will be private. She was born March 14, 1949.
Tylea is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Dale” Harris; one son, Dale Lee Harris; parents, Archie and Winona Schilling; and one niece, Stephanie Taylor.
Tylea is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Mark and Tonya Clare; six grandchildren, Billie, Michelle, Crystal, Logan, Kurston, and April; two brothers, Levi and Glenn Schilling; sister-in-law, Ruth Schilling; two nieces, Bianca Schilling and Destiny Taylor; one nephew, Cayden Schilling and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
