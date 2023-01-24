Joseph (Joe) Christopher King II, 59, of Forsyth, MO passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy King; sons Andrew (Stacey) and Steven King; brother John King; sister Donna Rodgers; grandchildren Jubilee and Levi King; uncle James King; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Agape Church, located at 5600 Burkburnett Road, Wichita Falls, TX with Pastor Daniel and Dr. Paula Burt officiating.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.