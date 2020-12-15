A memorial service is being planned for a later time in California for Patricia “Patti” Ann Lazier, 74, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on Dec. 5, 2020.
She was born June 18, 1946, in San Francisco, Calif., the daughter of Charles and Francis (Davis) Dickow.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband George Lazier; two daughters Christine Dalhart of Las Vegas, Nev., and Debbie (John) Stevens Rajok of Lomita, Calif.; son, Charles Parker of Reeds Spring, Mo. sister, Pamela Chavez of Lomita, Calif.; brother, Chuck (Margie) Dickow of Bakersfield, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
