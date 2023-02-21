Janet Marie (Newton) Brown, 82, of Crane, MO passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Janet was born in Aurora, MO on August 22, 1940.She married Joe D. Brown July 24, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Retha Newton; her son, Randy Brown; husband Joe Brown; sister Lois Blades; a great grand daughter Sophie Friend; and 2 sons-in-law Keith Cauthen and Dwight Camron.
From her marriage, seven children were born: Randy Brown; Janice Camron (Howard); Lonnie Brown (Wanda); Sheila Camron (Dwight); Terre Brown (Vonda); James Brown (Cindy); and Lahoma Guess (David).
Janet had 19 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; and 8 great, great grandchildren. She also has a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Mars Hill Community Building in Crane, MO with Mac McCully and Cecil Brown officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Hill Cemetery, Crane, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
