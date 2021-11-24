Funeral services for Garry R. Carriger, 81, of Branson, Mo., will be held Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary of Hope in Branson. Dr. Sam Kaunley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson at 12:15 p.m.
Military honors will be provided by the Branson Veterans of America and the United States Navy.
Visitation will be held at the Sanctuary of Hope Church, Branson at 10a.m. Nov. 26, 2021.
Carrigan died on Nov. 21, 2021. He was born Feb. 18, 1940 in Hartville, Mo., the son of Richard and Mary (Hembree) Carriger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Edward and Richard.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Carriger of the home, four sons Mike Carriger (Jamie) of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Mark Carriger (Kim) of Springfield, Mo., Jeff Carriger of Kansas City, Mo., Matt “Snork” Carriger (Dennette) Branson, Mo., one sister Marie Carriger of Springfield, Mo.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
