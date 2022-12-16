Beloved son and brother, Alex Lopez, entered into rest on December 11, 2022 at his home in Branson after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Jorge Alejandro Lopez was born on June 13, 1996 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico to Jorge Lopez and Alejandra Tamez. Shortly after, he moved to the United States with his family. Alex was a graduate of Branson High School and was active on the football team and with the choir. He was a member of Una Esperanza Viva in Springfield.
Alex was preceded in death by his father Jorge A. Lopez and his grandfather Jacinto R. Tamez.
He is survived by his mother, Alejandra Tamez of Branson; his brother Danny Lopez of Branson and sisters, Noemi Guevara of Branson, Saira Nayeli Rivas of Branson, Yaretzi Alexandra Rivas of Branson, Ana Paola Lopez of Mexico and Ximena Lopez of Mexico as well as extended family and many friends.
Visitation was on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. A celebration of Alex’s life was hosted on Thursday, December 15, 200 at 12:00 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Joel Reyes officiating. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
