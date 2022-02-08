Services for Charley Scott, 98, of Hollister,Mo., were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, held at the Cedar Valley Church in Ridgedale, Mo., on Tues. Feb. 8. Burial was at Cedar Valley Cemetery.
He died on Febr. 3, 2022. Charley was born Jan. 21, 1924, the son of Sam and Ida (Gross) Scott.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Laura Gertrude Scott, brothers Cleo, Cleaborn, Red, and Junior Scott, sisters Ana Scott, Lorene Hoover, and Darlene Scott, children Leo, Loretta, Leon, Lonnie Scott, and Leota Eubanks, grandchild Kerry Joe Thomas, great-grandchildren Brody Scott, Harley Miller, and great-great-grandson Cooper Morgan Mayberry; and second wife Virginia White Scott.
He is survived by his daughters, Leona (Dallas) Bruffet of Galena, Mo., Leola Carroll of Hollister, Mo., and Letta (Edward) Carroll of Hollister, Mo.
