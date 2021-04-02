Services for Virgil Lee Caruth, age 78, of Hollister, Mo., (formerly of Iowa Falls.)
Will be held April 10, 2021 at 3p.m. in Iowa Falls, Iowa, With Ward Richards of Owasa, Iowa, officiating. Services and burial will be at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls, With military honors performed by Legion Post #188.
He died on March 27, 2021. Virgil was born Dec. 23, 1942, To Clifford and Ida (Riley) Caruth.
He graduated from barber school in 1967 and barbered many years in Iowa Falls at The Hub and The Head Shed. In 1977, he went to work for Iowa Electric/Alliant Energy, working for twenty-five years in Iowa Falls, Eldora, and Clarinda. He was a member of the American Legion Post #188 Iowa Falls, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ida, Three brothers: Merton Caruth, Glen Caruth, and Dale Caruth, And three sisters, Myrna Campbell Crooks, Lillian Thies, and Peggy Slagle.
He is survived by is his wife, Norma, Four children, Steve (Darnell) Caruth of Keizer, Ore., Sandi (Sunny) Halladay of Longview, Washington, Matt Jorgensen Caruth of Hollister, Mo., and Tawnia. Sister, Beth Vieth of Iowa Falls, Iowa, And two sister-in-laws, Sharon Caruth and Shirley Caruth both of Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
