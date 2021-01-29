A memorial service for Richard C. Stevens, 73, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021, at King’s Chapel Branson, 1839 W 76 Blvd., Branson, Mo.
He died Jan. 22, 2021.
He was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Theodore W. and Elizabeth (Reser) Stevens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Theodore Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Stevens; daughter, Stephanie Ann Stevens Matthews; son, Paul Martin Johnson Jr.; and daughter, Krystal Lee Johnson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
