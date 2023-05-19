James Arnold, 74, of Nixa, MO passed away on May 17, 2023.
James was born on February 28, 1949, in Galena, MO. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jiggs Arnold; brother, Richard Arnold; and two sisters, Regina Arnold and Paula Stewart.
James is survived by his wife, Janet Arnold of Nixa, MO; one son, Justin James Arnold of Reeds Spring, MO; two daughters, Tammy Arnold Mackey of Reeds Spring, MO and Shannon Arnold Contreras of Cuba, MO; step daughter, Stephanie Owens and husband, Jeremiah of Ozark, MO; four sisters, Janet Steele and partner, Don Trent of Nixa, MO, Roberta Potter and husband, Steve of Galena, MO, Anita Mello and husband, Mickel of Galena, MO and Maria Molz of Spokane, MO; fourteen grandchildren, Brett Eisenbies, Dalten Contreras, Loric Arnold, Legend Arnold, Layla Arnold, Lieana Arnold, Taylyn Mackey, Blake Shepherd, Tristan Shepherd, Ethan Shepherd, Macy Shepherd, Liam Shepherd, Samuel Owens and Scarlett Owens; two great grandchildren, Claira Mae Contreras and Collins Kay Contreras and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Galena Cemetery, Galena, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.