Jonathan “Jonny” Matthew Kelly, 23, of Kirbyville, MO passed away on March 21, 2023.
Jonny was born on February 15, 2000, the son of Marissa (Kelly) Green.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Kelly; and uncle, Matt Feuerborn.
Jonny is survived by his mother, Marissa Green of Branson, MO; brother, Brandon Kelly of Rockaway Beach, MO; and grandmother, Mary Kelly of Kirbyville, MO; cousins: Marina Rodriguez and Matthew Kelly; and great-uncle, Robert (Dorotha) Feuerborn of Rockaway Beach, MO.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday April 10, at Hilltop Church of God, 197 Rd. 76-120 #7245, Kirbyville, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
