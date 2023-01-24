Mona Beatrice (Anderson) Inskeep , 64, of Branson, MO passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at KU Medical Center.
Mona was born in Cushing, OK on May 3, 1958. She married husband Jeff Inskeep on November 30, 1979.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Mary and younger sister Betty Joe Anderson.
Mona is survived by husband Jeff of Branson, MO; son Brandon and his wife Amber of Ridgedale, MO; daughter Amber of Branson,MO; grandchildren Brady, Kinzlee, Macee and Coree; sisters Pat Herber (Ted) of Parkland, OK, Donna Anderson of Parkland, OK, and Linda Anderson of Midwest City, OK; mother-in-law Peggy Inskeep; sister-in-law Dee Anna Rollins; brother-in-law Tim Inskeep and sister-in-law Michele Inskeep.
Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Services for Mona will be on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, located at 399 State Hwy T, in Branson, MO with Pastor Stan Miller officiating. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson following Wednesday’s service at the church.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
