Funeral services for Geneva R. Stice, 92, of Branson, Mo. were held on April 7, 2022 at 11a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Burial was in the Mountain View Cemetery near Flippin, Ark.
She died on April 3, 2022.
Geneva was born on Feb. 12, 1930 the daughter of Sam Clarence and Dovie Buie Rogers.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Clouse, Janice Carlson, and Debra Fryer.
