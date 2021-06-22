A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Michael John Claflin, age 65, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died on June 11, 2021. Michael was born on Nov. 9, 1955, in Cumberland, Penn., and was adopted by Byron Claflin and Dolores (Kostesky) Smith and was raised by Dale and Dolores Smith, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Claflin, two sons, John (Judy) Ruggero, and Joey (Chelsea) Ruggero.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
