A celebration of life for Kenneth Murray, Sr. 85, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at Church 3:16 in Forsyth at 3p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021.
He died on Oct. 18, 2021.
Kenneth was born on Oct. 13, 1936., in Dayton Ohio, to Perna & Ethel (Watkins) Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandra Murray, brothers Pete and Richard and sister Patty.
He is survived by his children, Sue Cantrell of Troy, Ohio., Diana (Randy) Klemp of Gardner, Kan., Laura Murray of Harrisonville, Mo., and Kenny (Brandy) Murray, Jr. of Kissee Mills, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
