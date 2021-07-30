Graveside service for Darleen Marie Jackson, 94 of Kimberling City, Mo., were held on July 29, 2021 at Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on July 26, 2021
Darleen was born on Dec. 22, 1926., in Mesa, Ark., the daughter of Nome and Helen (Freeman) Knudsen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Jackson, her parents, brother, Lewis Knudsen and sister, Norma Hook.
She is survived by her son, Sam (Pat) Jackson of Raymore, Mo., daughter, Linda (Vinson)Scott of Canton, Ga.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
