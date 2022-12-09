Jimmie Hermann Hensley, 78, of Kirbyville, MO passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Jimmie was born on June 15, 1944 in Tribby, KY, the son of Hermann & Juanita Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia Hensley of Kirbyville, MO; his sons Jeff Hensley of Harrison, AR and Chris Hensley (Kelly) of Branson, MO; three sisters Wendy Hensley, Annette Briggs, and Donna Campbell; along with his five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield with full military honors.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
