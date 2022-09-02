Timothy Scott Strubberg, 51, of Branson MO passed away August 26, 2022.
Timothy entered this life on October 1, 1970, the son of Leroy and Mary (Hayden) Strubberg in Saint Louis, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and nephew, Damien Pender.
Timothy is survived by his spouse of 16 years, Cathy Harter; children Amanda Elliott, Scott Strubberg, and Jessica Strubberg all of Saint Louis, MO; stepchildren Melissa Roble, Ashley Hart, Laina Bello, Ebony Harter, Amanda Harter, and Tiffeny Martinez; grandchildren Makayla Newlon, Liam Mullins, Declan Shaw, Kaiden Strubberg, Levi Hodges, June Harter, and Jesse Harter; siblings: Leroy “Jr” Strubberg, Leslie Lucia, Denise Derickson, and Leanna Leckrone; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
