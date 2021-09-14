A memorial service for Jesse Everett Hill Jr, 71, of Merriam Woods, Mo., will be held on Sept. 18, 2021 at 2 pm at Beacon of Hope- 282 W. Wildwood Ln. Rockaway Beach, Mo.
He died on Sept. 5, 2021. Jesse was born on June 8, 1950., in Buffalo, Mo., to Jesse Hill Sr. and Irene Ethel Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Hill Sr. and Irene Ethel Hill, his sisters Janice and Connie, and daughter Tessa Hatcher.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Hill, children Kenny (Amy) Sloan, Kerry Sloan, Kreg Sloan and girlfriend Amanda Nuss, Kelly (Kimberly) Bilyeu, Jessica Kelley.
