Chloe Grace Rybolt, age 3 months, of Forsyth, MO passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Chloe was born on July 11, 2022 in Branson, MO, the daughter of Shawn and Kinsey Addington Rybolt.
She is survived by her parents and two brothers: Colton and Carson Rybolt.
Funeral Services for Chloe will be held at 2 p.m. on October 26, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of service. A private family burial will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
