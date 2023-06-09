Michael Robert Sorensen, 75, of Elk Grove Village, IL passed away on May 24, 2023, in Branson, MO.
Michael was born on May 13, 1948, the son of John and Rosalie (Robbins) Sorensen in Chicago, IL. Mike was joined in marriage on May 22, 1989, to Judith Ann Zriny.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mike is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Judy Sorensen of Elk Grove Village, IL; daughter, Kristin Sorensen of Raleigh, NC; son, Keith (Jen) Sorensen of Hoffman Estates, IL; grandchildren: Kaarina Sorensen-Jarrett and Tommy Sorensen; brother, Jim (Mindy) Sorensen of Des Plaines, IL; sister, Robin (Jim) Hargesheimer of Des Plaines, IL; cousins: Bob Benning, Bill Cook, Cathy Cook, Kerry Robbins, Mark House, Reggie House, and David Stapp. Mike also was the fun uncle to Callie, Ryan, Brett, Dane, and Kelsey.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the Howards Ridge Cemetery in Howards Ridge, MO in care of: TJ Lewis 1283 SSR-J Gainesville, MO 65655. The family would also be appreciative of donations to any cause near and dear to your heart.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.