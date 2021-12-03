No services are planned at this time for Donna Jo Haratyk 71, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on Nov. 18, 2021. Donna was born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Thermopolis, Wyoming., the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Dole) Haratyk.
She is preceded in death by her father and brother, Rodney.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Haratyk of Springfield, Mo., uncle, Jack Doyle of Republic, Mo., aunt, Virginia Odde of Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Arrangement and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
