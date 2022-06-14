Funeral services for Ernest Beeler, will be June 15, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo. Visitation will begin at 10a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with military honors.
He died on June 11, 2022.
Ernest was born on Oct. 22, 1929, in Kissee Mills, Mo., to George & Molly (Coy) Beeler.
He is preceded in death by his wife Oleta, his siblings, Hershel, Paul, Joe Dick, John, Henrietta, Pauline, Bessie, and Phoebe.
He is survived by his sons, Terry (Janine) Beeler, and Roger (Kristi) Beeler.
