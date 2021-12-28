No formal services are currently planned for Sheila Louise Learn, 71, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on Dec. 23, 2021.Sheila was born on Oct.19, 1950, in Erie, Penn., the daughter of Lyle McCall Sr. and Clara (Smith) McCall.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sister, Sandy Engle; brother, Lyle Reed McCall Jr., and life partner, Robert Doyle.
She is survived by her three children, Donald McCall of Branson, Mo., Daniel (Karen) Learn of Erie, Penn., and Hollie (Patrick) Harris of Hollister, Mo., two sisters, Betty (Dennis) Putnam of Clifton Forge, Va., and Tracey Moyle of Sunbury, Penn., brother, William (Pam) McCall of Bull Head, Ariz.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
