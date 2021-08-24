A celebration of life for Charles E. Gooden will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 30, 2021, at the Branson RecPlex Room C, with Pastor Curtis Zachary officiating.
He died on Aug. 21. 2021
Charles E. Gooden was born on March 19, 1941., in Omaha, Neb., the son of Lou Edward and Elsie (Nerad) Gooden.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, his daughter, Deb (Kevin) McGarry of Willard, Mo., and brother, Greg Gooden, of Salina, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
