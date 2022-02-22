Visitation for Walter Earnest Clark, 90, of Cedarcreek, Mo., will be on Feb. 24, 2022, at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2022, at Brown Cemetery.
He died on Feb. 19, 2022. Walter was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Cedarcreek, Mo., the son of Charles L. and Sarah Francis (Persinger) Clark.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Viola (Kohlschmidt) Clark, four brothers and two sisters, and granddaughter Christina Clark
He is survived by his children Billie and Earnest Clark of Cedarcreek, Mo., and Kevin Clark of Seymour.
