Visitation will be held from 12 to 1p.m. for Carl Dean Byrom 86, of Cape Fair, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 in Cape Fair Church of Christ, Cape Fair, Mo. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1p.m. with Johnny Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Cape Fair Cemetery.
He died on Aug. 13, 2021.
Carl was born on Oct. 17, 1934., in Cape Fair, Mo., the son of Otto and Dolly E (Blair) Byrom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bob Byrom, sister, Wanda Gold, and her husband, Archie Gold and two nieces, Karen Gold and Deana Benton.
Survivors include, a sister, Sue (Gary) Fulp of Mt Vernon, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
