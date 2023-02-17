Barbara Sue Godsey, 83, passed away on February 11, 2023 in Springfield, MO.
Barbara was born on September 12, 1939 in Terre Haute, IN. She married Scott Godsey in Las Vegas, NV on Sept. 7, 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Ruby Power.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Scott of Branson, MO; son Vince Killion of Springfield, MO; daughter Cindy Tabor of Nixa, MO; sister Becky King of Sacramento, CA; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
