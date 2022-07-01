Services for Robert E. “Bob” Secrist, 76, of Branson, MO, will be announced at a future time.
Bob passed away June 25, 2022 at his home very suddenly after a very lengthy challenge with Parkinson’s disease.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharron Secrist of Branson; three children; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
