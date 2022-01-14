Memorial and Celebration of Life for David Zachary Koenig, 25, of Branson, Mo., will be 1 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022, at Westgate Branson Woods Resort, in the Grand Pavilion, 2201 Roark Valley Rd, Branson, Mo.
David was born on Nov. 4, 1994, in Voorhees, New Jersey. David resided in Branson, Mo., from 2009 through what we believe to be Feb.9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Koenig, maternal grandparents,David and Sandra Green, maternal great-grandparents, William and Marian Schroeder, Leon and Evelyn Green, paternal aunt, Jacqueline Fish, and cousin, Steven Hanz.
He is survived by his parents, Tracy and Richard Koenig II, brother, Daniel Koenig, sister, Madison Koenig, paternal grandmother, Betty Gambal.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.