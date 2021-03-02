There are currently no formal services planned for Richard Carl LaBouff, 83, of Branson, Mo.
He died Feb. 18, 2021.
Richard was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Carl and Hazel LaBouff.
His parents and his wife, Bonnie LaBouff, have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his three sons, Scott LaBouff of San Diego, Calif., Bryan LaBouff of Kansas City, Kan., and Craig LaBouff of Kansas City, Kan.; and two sisters, Judy of Wisconsin, and Barbara of Wichita, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
