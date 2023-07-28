Brenda Jane Phillips passed away on July 23, 2023.
She was born on March 6, 1963.
Brenda is survived by her step-sons Gailen Phillips and Clint Phillips; and step-daughter Tina Lopez.
Memorial service will be held Saturday July 29, at 11a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, Branson West. Bishop Gettling will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
