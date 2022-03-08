Marvin Anthony Mertes, 89, of Springfield, Mo., will be inurned 12 p.m. April 1, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., with full military honors.
Marvin Anthony Mertes, 89, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on March 5, 2022. Marvin was born on July 3, 1932, in Andale, Kan., the son of Benjamin and Irene (Smarsh) Mertes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Serena, Trudy, and Dean, and three brothers, Clem, Lawrence “Pinky”, and Cletus “Butch”.
He is survived by his children, Michael Mertes of Wellborn, Texas, Michelle (Ralph) White of Spring, Texas, Randall (Penny) Mertes of Cave Springs, Ark., Gregory (Mabel) Mertes of Kansas City, Mo., Todd (Laurie) of Kimberling City, Mo.,, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Reed of Springfield, Mo., two sisters, Evelyn (Jerry) of Little Rock, Ark., and Bernetta of Seattle, Wash., brother, Benny Joe (Chris) of Wichita, Kan.
Service and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
