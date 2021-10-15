Graveside services for Harold T. Whorton, a lifelong Taney County resident, will be held Oct. 19, 2021 at 10a.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo. Pastor Billy Burris will officiate.
Visitation will be held Oct. 18, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory from 6-7:30 p.m.
He died on Oct. 10, 2021
Harold was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Kirbyville, Mo., to Lige and Albertie (Pleake) Whorton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol Jean, and his brother Kenneth Whorton.
He is survived by his two sons Doug (Lori) Whorton of Hollister, Mo., Mark (Jessica) Whorton of Nixa, Mo., his sister Betty Rosencrans of Hollister, Mo.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
