Visitation for Patsy Tannehill, 88, of Ozark, Mo., will be 6p.m. to 8p.m. Aug. 12 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo. Funeral services will be 1p.m. Aug. 13, 2021 in the funeral home with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in the Protem Cemetery, Protem, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Don, parents, Newell and Cuma Copelin, son Steve Tannehill, brother, Ty Copelin.
She died on , Aug. 5, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Bill) Walker and of Gainesville, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
