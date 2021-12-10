A Celebration of Life for Wayne Alan Booth 69, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at a later date.
He died on Dec. 7, 2021. Wayne was born on May 26, 1952 in Norton, KS., the son of Leo and Barbara (Skrdlant) Booth.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Kent Booth of Reeds Spring, Mo., two brothers, Ronald (Diane) Booth of Leavenworth, Kan., and Larry (Sarah( Booth of McLouth, Kan., one sister, Carlene (Leo) Johnson of Midlothian, Va.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
