Visitation for Dolores Marion Ninke, 93, will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson, Mo., from 2-3 p.m. on June 22, 2021. Services will be in Brookfield, Wis. on June 26, 2021 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with a celebration of Dolores’ life at 1:30 p.m. followed by entombment in the cemetery.
She died on June 11, 2021.
Dolores was born on Feb. 27, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Scheurer & Helen (Yeske) Scheurer, husbands, Martin Axtman and Harley Ninke, daughter, Carol Warmack, granddaughter, Lori, three sisters and one stepbrother and stepsister.
She is survived by her five children, Donald Axtman of Milwaukee, Wis., Michael Axtman of Branson, Mo., Ronald (Rosie) Axtman Rosie of Lawrenceville, Ga., Janet Herman of Anaheim, Calif., Linda Sauve of Menasha, Wis.
Arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
