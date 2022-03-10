A memorial service for Concepcion Meza Villegas, 61, of Hollister, Mo., will be held on March 14, 2022 at 12p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died on March 6, 2022.
Concepcion was born on Dec. 8, 1961 in Grandmorelos, Mexico., the son of Juan Meza and Maria Villegas.
He is survived by his wife Otilia Bejarano of Hollister, Mo., step-children, Luis Grado of Branson, Mo., German Rubio (Ana Rubio) of San Antonio, Texas, and Olga Rubio (Lazaro Cedillos) of Branson, Mo.
