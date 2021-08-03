Services for Edward P. Butricks, 66 of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be Aug. 7, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., Visitation will begin at 11a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with military honors by BVA 913 and the United States Marines.
He died on July 30, 2021. Edward was born May 7, 1955 in Kansas City, Kan.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Butricks of Kirbyville, Mo., and his children Chestene, Anthony, Joshua, Traver and Jeremy. brothers Lyle Butricks and Andy Butricks. sisters Joann (Rick) Olenhouse, Shirley Butricks and Loretta Butricks.
